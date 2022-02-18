The thinking classes are fatally removed from the physical side of life... Their only relation to productive labor is that of consumers. They have no experience of making anything substantial or enduring. They live in a world of abstractions and images, a simulated world that consists of computerized models of reality - "hyperreality," as it's been called - as distinguished from the palatable, immediate, physical reality inhabited by ordinary men and women. Their belief in "social construction of reality" - the central dogma of postmodernist thought - reflects the experience of living in an artificial environment from which everything that resists human control (unavoidably, everything familiar and reassuring as well) has been rigorously excluded. Control has become their obsession. In their drive to insulate themselves against risk and contingency - against the unpredictable hazards that afflict human life - the thinking classes have seceded not just from the common world around them but from reality itself.

We should expect more use of this tool around the world anywhere the Physicals continue to revolt against their masters.