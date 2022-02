Elon Musk's brain-chip company Neuralink is facing a legal challenge from an animal rights group that has accused the company of subjecting monkeys to "extreme suffering" during years of gruesome experiments.Neuralink's brain chips — which Musk claims will one day make humans hyper-intelligent and let paralyzed people walk again — were implanted in monkeys' brains during a series of tests at the University of California, Davis from 2017 to 2020, according to a compliant from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine filed with the the US Department of Agriculture on Thursday.The experiments involved 23 monkeys in all. At least 15 of them died or were euthanized by 2020, according to the group, which based the report on records released through California's open records law.The macabre report comes as Neuralink plans to begin its first human tests. Musk said in December that he wants to start human trials for the devices in 2022 and the company posted a job listing for a clinical trial director this January.The group behind the report, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, advocates for veganism and alternatives to animal testing — positions that have sometimes put the group at odds with the American Medical Association. It has also previously received funding from controversial animal rights group PETA, The Guardian reported The group doesn't currently have "any relationship with PETA" but sometimes works on overlapping issues, Beckham said.The organization is accusing Neuralink and UC Davis of nine violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act — a federal measure designed to reduce suffering during animal experiments.The group is also suing UC Davis in an attempt to make them release more photos, videos and information about the monkeys under California's public records laws.The alleged abuses come in stark contrast to publicly shared materials from Neuralink. In a video posted on YouTube last April, the company showed a healthy and happy-seeming monkey playing the video game Pong with its brain.A UC Davis spokesperson told The Post that its work with Neuralink ended in 2020 and that the university's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee had "thoroughly reviewed and approved" its project with Neuralink."We strive to provide the best possible care to animals in our charge," the spokesperson added. "Animal research is strictly regulated, and UC Davis follows all applicable laws and regulations including those of the U.S. Department of Agriculture."Neuralink didn't immediately return a request for comment from The Post.