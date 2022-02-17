© Greg Southam/Postmedia



Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe,, have written to President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanding the end of vaccination mandates for cross-border truckers.The letter, released on social media Wednesday morning, comes after weeks of protest in Canada over COVID-19 measures, most prominently in Ottawa, at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario and in Coutts, Alta.Ostensibly, the protests, which have snarled traffic and disrupted millions of dollars in trade, began in reaction to such mandates, which came into effect in Canada one month ago, and closed a loophole that had allowed unvaccinated truckers to cross the border.The United States, just days after Canada, introduced its own mandates insisting foreign travellers be vaccinated when crossing the U.S. border from Canada and Mexico."It's bad public health theatre and it needs to go," said Kenney in a tweet.It led to fears in January that there would be disruptions to the supply chain, although Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said two weeks into the new rules, there had been "no sign whatsoever" of decreased transport truck traffic across the U.S.-Canada border."The removal of these exemptions is ultimately unnecessary and we cannot afford to lose any more truck drivers who transport food and other vital supplies across the border," the letter says.In addition to Moe and Kenney, the governors from Montana, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wyoming signed the letter.