A website has claimed to have obtained a trove of personal data from Freedom Convoy donors, as the main fundraising platform for the backers of the Canadian anti-vaccine mandate truckers suffered an alleged hack and went offline on Monday.The Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) whistleblower site announcedincluding names, email addresses, zip codes and IP addresses.This data won't be made available to the public,due to its sensitive personal nature, according to DDoS. Meanwhile, GiveSendGo - which became the main crowdfunding hub for the protesters after the mainstream platform GoFundMe blocked donations to them on February 5 - remained unresponsive on Monday.Those visiting the site were met with a message saying: "Application is under maintenance, we will be back very soon."Media reports said GiveSendGo had been breached overnight, with its front page replaced by a clip from Disney's animated movie 'Frozen', suggesting that its operations and money have been frozen too.while accusing them of funding "the insurrection in Ottawa" and the Capitol riots in the US on January 6 last year.The Freedom Convoy demonstrations began in late January over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's demand for unvaccinated truckers to quarantine after coming back to Canada from the US.The protest escalated quickly and saw roads and border crossings blocked across Canada, including the capital, Ottawa, with those taking part also decrying Covid-19 lockdowns and mask mandates, along with calling for Trudeau's resignation.Supporters of the cause allegedly gathered $8 million online to continue rallying, but a Canadian judge issued an injunction blocking the money for the Freedom Convoy over the weekend.Late on Sunday, the Canada Border Services Agency said it had ejected the last remaining demonstrator from the border with the US in Windsor, Ontario, reopening North America's busiest trade link after a six-day blockade.