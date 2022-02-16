The dead have been identified as Kaira Kondwani, 26, Gift Sikanyika, 16, and Violet Namunkondya, 8.Survivors are Sunday Sikanyika, of unknown age, Eness Nankole,18, Temwa Nakaira, 20, Gift Mutambo,28, Joel Kaira, 21, and Evans Simukoko, 22, all of Nachibule village.Muchinga Province deputy police commanding officer Lucky Munkondya said in a statement yesterday that lightning struck the victims on Sunday between 16:00 hours and 20:00 hours.