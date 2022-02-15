Tropical Cyclone Dovi impacts islands in the South Pacific on February 10th 2022.The Cyclone formed from a tropical depression near Vanuatu and New Caledonia, with winds measuring around 90 kilometers per hour.Those islands have seen high winds and heavy rain over previous days, causing floods and tidal surges in coastal areas. Rivers have also overflowed, flooding low lying regions.Roads have flooded, isolating rural areas as travel became impossible. Damage to homes has been caused by the high winds and floods. Emergency shelters are in place to help those affected.Warnings have been out in place due to the severity of the storm. Citizens have been advised not to leave their homes during the adverse weather.