It's not controversial to say that Africa has always been the continent of exploitation for the west. The crimes governments of the west and western NGOs have committed against the people of Africa could fill volumes, even just in the category of medical exploitation.

So it's not really surprising to see that, despite having very low levels of Covid (probably due to the fact that they didn't have a widespread vaccination campaign and the population was left alone to develop natural immunity), the west is pushing the Covid vaccine agenda on all of Africa. It's a currently little tapped market; millions of arms just waiting for their shots. While its spun as "helping disadvantaged countries," the push for wide-scale mRNA shots is just an extension of the way the west has always treated the continent.

As the Ghanaian historian of medicine Samuel Adu-Gyamfi wrote in December: "It should be up to African countries to determine their own public health goals, and Covid-19 is far from being the most serious public health concern in Africa today."

Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the attempted importation of the hysterical Covid 'pandemic' into Africa. They don't need our stinking vaccines.


The disease of modern medicine
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/the-disease-of-modern-medicine

The Left-wing case against vaccine mandates
https://unherd.com/2022/01/the-left-wing-case-against-vaccine-mandates/

Rwanda forcibly vaccinating people against COVID, victims say
https://www.dw.com/en/rwanda-forcibly-vaccinating-people-against-covid-victims-say/a-60413978

Medical Colonialism: Pandemic Impacts and Vaccine Delivery
https://africanarguments.org/2021/12/medical-colonialism-pandemic-impacts-and-vaccine-delivery/

COVID cases 'drop significantly' in Africa: WHO
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-covid-cases-significantly-africa.html

South Africa's 'SAGE' Tells Government: End Contact Tracing and Self-Isolation for Covid Because It's Not Worth It
https://dailysceptic.org/2021/12/21/south-africas-sage-tells-government-end-contact-tracing-and-self-isolation-for-covid-because-its-not-worth-it/

South Africa's hospitalization rate plunges amid Omicron wave
https://www.rt.com/news/543477-south-africa-covid19-omicron-strain/

Monsanto and Gates Foundation Push Genetically Engineered Crops on Africa
https://www.sott.net/article/231685-Monsanto-and-Gates-Foundation-Push-Genetically-Engineered-Crops-on-Africa

Running Time: 00:32:12

Download: MP3 — 29.5 MB