Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
Tue, 15 Feb 2022 00:00 UTC
So it's not really surprising to see that, despite having very low levels of Covid (probably due to the fact that they didn't have a widespread vaccination campaign and the population was left alone to develop natural immunity), the west is pushing the Covid vaccine agenda on all of Africa. It's a currently little tapped market; millions of arms just waiting for their shots. While its spun as "helping disadvantaged countries," the push for wide-scale mRNA shots is just an extension of the way the west has always treated the continent.
As the Ghanaian historian of medicine Samuel Adu-Gyamfi wrote in December: "It should be up to African countries to determine their own public health goals, and Covid-19 is far from being the most serious public health concern in Africa today."
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we look at the attempted importation of the hysterical Covid 'pandemic' into Africa. They don't need our stinking vaccines.
Show links:
The disease of modern medicine
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/the-disease-of-modern-medicine
The Left-wing case against vaccine mandates
https://unherd.com/2022/01/the-left-wing-case-against-vaccine-mandates/
Rwanda forcibly vaccinating people against COVID, victims say
https://www.dw.com/en/rwanda-forcibly-vaccinating-people-against-covid-victims-say/a-60413978
Medical Colonialism: Pandemic Impacts and Vaccine Delivery
https://africanarguments.org/2021/12/medical-colonialism-pandemic-impacts-and-vaccine-delivery/
COVID cases 'drop significantly' in Africa: WHO
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-covid-cases-significantly-africa.html
South Africa's 'SAGE' Tells Government: End Contact Tracing and Self-Isolation for Covid Because It's Not Worth It
https://dailysceptic.org/2021/12/21/south-africas-sage-tells-government-end-contact-tracing-and-self-isolation-for-covid-because-its-not-worth-it/
South Africa's hospitalization rate plunges amid Omicron wave
https://www.rt.com/news/543477-south-africa-covid19-omicron-strain/
Monsanto and Gates Foundation Push Genetically Engineered Crops on Africa
https://www.sott.net/article/231685-Monsanto-and-Gates-Foundation-Push-Genetically-Engineered-Crops-on-Africa
Running Time: 00:32:12
Download: MP3 — 29.5 MB