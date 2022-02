© Getty Images / Benett Raglin



The first Black federal judge in Alabama spoke out against one of President Biden 's potential Supreme Court picks in a letter addressed to the commander in chief that was obtained by NBC News U.W. Clemon, a former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, urged the president not to consider Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the vacancy.Clemon referenced the case Ross v. Lockhead as reasoning for his opposition to Jackson,"She refused to approve the settlement because in her view there were no common factual questions," Clemon wrote.Jackson, who has a background as a public defender, has earned praise from progressives for her previous rulings on labor matters.The White House defended Jackson following Clemon's letter in a statement to NBC News."It's because of Judge Jackson's experience in roles at all levels of the justice system, her character, and her legal brilliance that President Biden nominated her to the D.C. Circuit Court, after which she earned her third Senate confirmation, and he's very proud of that decision," deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in the statement.Biden said last week that he has narrowed down his search to four nominees to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer , adding he plans to announce his pick by the end of February.Senate Democrats are anxious for Biden to make his pick so that they can begin the confirmation process and avoid any potential moves by the GOP to slow it down.