Sun, 13 Feb 2022 19:47 UTC
Selma Niita Petrus (32) died instantly when she was struck by lightning at the Okathakanguti village on Saturday evening.
The incident occurred at around 19:00 at the village in the Onesi constituency of the Omusati region.
According to Omusati Regional Commander Commissioner Titus Shikongo, Petrus and her father were working in their omahangu field at the time of the accident.
"The two were busy sowing when she was struck by lightning and died instantly," Shikongo said.
In another incident, Timotheus Kanime (73) and Junias Ndeumane (52) were also instantly killed by lightning on Saturday at about 16:00 at the Omutwewondjamba village.
A 34-year-old woman survived the lightning strike but is reportedly in critical condition. She is currently receiving medical treatment at the Eenhana State Hospital.
Mukelabai George Nawa was also killed by lightning on Saturday. Police stated that the incident occurred between 16:00 and 17:00 at Luhonono in the Kabbe North Constituency.
A similar incident occurred on Sunday, when 18-year-old Likius Mweneni Iita died after being struck by lightning at the Pahangwashimwe Pension Point at Ongobeyaola village. The deceased was allegedly gambling when the incident occurred.
The next of kin have been informed.
In addition, a widowed communal farmer suffered severe losses when lightning killed her whole herd of cattle at Okakarara.
