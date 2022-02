was a CONSTANT sex pest and tried to hug her after sessions.

sex pest and tried to hug her after sessions. ALWAYS insisted on being naked apart from one of his own towels.

insisted on being naked apart from one of his own towels. DEMANDED full-body massages were always carried out in his bedroom despite her objections.

full-body massages were always carried out in his bedroom despite her objections. HOW within minutes of their first session he asked her a highly-personal question about her sex life.

'NICE A***'

'OVERSTEP THE LINE'

20-YEAR HISTORY OF RUB RUN-INS



1999: HEIDI Windel, then in her early 60s, gave Andrew several non-sexual massages on Jeffrey Epstein's Little St James in the US Virgin Islands. She said Andrew told her he had been bitten by a mosquito on his "royal a**e". The island was to become known as Epstein's Paedo Island.



2000: HE invited unvetted masseuse Monique Giannelloni to his Palace bedroom for a treatment — then emerged naked from the bathroom.



2005: ANDREW was a sex pest and made wildly inappropriate sexual remarks, sports therapist Emma Gruenbaum has revealed in today's Sun.



2010: REPORTED to have had his feet massaged by a woman while watching The King's Speech at Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion.



2019: A STYLIST, claiming to be an ex-girlfriend, revealed to US media how Andrew was "particularly fond" of being massaged by two women at once.

A physio who was forced to massage "creepy" Prince Andrew in his bedroom claims it was "absolutely clear" he wanted more. Emma Gruenbaum , 50, said the "huggy" Duke would ask her to stay behind after their sessions at Royal Lodge, Windsor . She also told The Sun how his behaviour was "sleazy" and claimed he was a constant sex pest.The massage therapist said that Andrew:Emma, who was 34 at the time, said: "Absolutely [I felt he wanted more]. It was very clear. "I mean it wasn't explicitly asked but he was so huggy. He would say 'do you want to stay? Do you want to watch a movie?'"Thank god as I say I was 34 and able to deal with that situation but it's just not a fair position for a man of his position to put any young woman into."Emma was a 34-year-old sports massage therapist at the Wentworth Club in Surrey when she started treating Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in early 2005. Fergie recommended her services and Andrew's staff got in touch. Emma first met him that summer, a few months after the first sex claims against the Duke's pal Jeffrey Epstein emerged in the US.Emma, a freelancer who was not knowingly vetted by Palace staff, visited Andrew six times that year.She said: "I had a lot of high-profile clients and often visited their homes. But Andrew was very different. He was a constant sex pest right from the start."Emma says she first got a call from the Duke's personal secretary inviting her to the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.She added: "That was unusual, to ask me to come on a Sunday afternoon. But I said yes and went along at about 6pm as arranged. I knew the park because my horse was kept there. I took my own table which I always use because it is set at the right height for me to do the massage properly. But when I got there I got told: No, he will only use his own table."I was led through the house by a member of staff. I followed him up a couple of flights of stairs and ended up in the bedroom, a very impressive master suite.Emma says she then attempted to lower the table to a level for a deep-tissue massage.' I stood up quickly and turned around. I was up against the massage table and he was up against me, eyeball to eyeball. Almost touching, he was really close."And I went, 'None of your f***ing business.' And he just looked at me in sort of a dead stare and said, 'You can't talk to me like that.' I said, 'Well you can't speak to me like that.'"There was then a momentary silence where I was sort of staring at him and I tried to step sideways and get away from being up against the table. It was just so tense, it was really weird."But I have had stupid comments over the years and I just said, 'Look are you going to behave? Get your robe off and lie down and let me do my work. Or am I leaving?'"And he said, 'No, I think we're going to get on just fine.' And he slipped off his robe and got on the table. I always looked away as he got on the table and made sure there was a towel covering his modesty, but he was always naked under the towel. We started the massage. But all the way through he was talking about anal sex and making anal sex jokes. He asked when I had last had sex. It went on and on."I kept telling him to shut up but quickly realised he was OK with being talked at like he was a naughty schoolboy kind of thing."So I just carried on in that vein telling him to shut up. And that was the pattern. I saw him six times. He'd say he would get someone to pay me because he doesn't deal with cash."Andrew's office sent cheques to Emma's home address including a compliment slip from the Duke.He paid £80 for a 70-minute ­session and requested Emma's services almost every Sunday for a while. She added: "Every time I saw him he would try to overstep the line. He'd try to hug me without fail. I would have to put my hand on his chest and push him off and say, 'Look I don't do hugs.'"He asked me to watch a movie a couple of times. Once he said he wanted to make me a cup of tea and led me off somewhere as I was leaving. We ended up in the kitchen and he said he didn't even know where the kettle was. I just wanted to leave. I said firmly, 'Look where is the way out?' And I left.""He was a pest. But it was always in a 'matron and schoolboy' way. He seemed to want me to tell him to shut up. He was just a creep. I always used to tell my girlfriends what a total creep he was. Then I just stopped getting phone calls. I was playing hard to get, too hard."It didn't bother me. I had a lot of great clients. But I didn't see Sarah again after I started seeing the Duke which was odd. I didn't complain to anyone at the time because I thought everyone would just know what he was like. I was a 34-year-old woman and I can handle myself and I felt I could handle him. But now I see the way he has treated younger women. It is scary to think how I might have felt if I was ten years younger and less experienced."Monique's "unvetted" visit sparked a security breach after it was revealed she was introduced to him by Epstein's lover and Andrew's pal Ghislaine Maxwell Last month The Sun reported on claims by Andrew's ex-maid Charlotte Briggs that he made her run up four flights of stairs to close curtains he was sitting next to.Emma, now a successful surveyor who lives in Windsor, said she was speaking out because there is "more and more evidence and noise about how he has behaved".She added: "I just really want to add my voice and my experience to help, if it does help at all, to add context on what sort of character he is and how he treated me. And if that helps Virginia then fantastic."Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. He vehemently denies all her claims and faces a civil trial in New York later this year. A spokesman for Andrew did not want to comment on Emma's story.