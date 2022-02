© MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Associated Press reporter Matt Lee doesn't stand for evasive answers from government officials.The veteran reporter on Monday mixed it up with State Department spokesman Ned Price in a fiery exchange over whether the Biden administration lifting some sanctions against Iran benefits the Shia Islamist regime.Here's the contentious exchange between Lee and Price, according to a State Department transcript:QUESTION: Ned, are you - that long list of things that you said that these waivers give, you're saying that there's no benefit to Iran in any of that?MR PRICE: I am saying that the net benefit of this is a nonproliferation benefit for us.QUESTION: Iran gets nothing out of it?MR PRICE: When you say sanctions waiver —QUESTION: I'm not talking about - hold on a second.MR PRICE: Matt, you don't need to raise your voice. You don't —QUESTION: But you're the one - you're the one who - you guys are the ones who said you were restoring the waivers, right? Okay. So if Iran really gets no benefit at all out of this, then why even bother?MR PRICE: Why bother? I just explained to Ben. Because if —QUESTION: No, well, you - tell me why Iran doesn't benefit from this.MR PRICE: Matt, this is something that redounds —QUESTION: You're talking about - you're assuming that everyone thinks that sanctions relief equals dollars —MR PRICE: Well, that was the question.QUESTION: — going to Iran.MR PRICE: The question was you just waived —QUESTION: No.MR PRICE: It was.QUESTION: That wasn't really the question.MR PRICE: It was.QUESTION: That was the way you interpreted the question.MR PRICE: You can refer to the transcript.QUESTION: Do they - so do they get a benefit of —MR PRICE: Matt, I was referring to the sort —QUESTION: Do they get any benefit out of this or not?MR PRICE: It is - some of these steps redound to their interest.QUESTION: Do they get any benefit or not?MR PRICE: This is in our interest to do, which is precisely why the last —MR PRICE: Matt, the question I was responding to took this in a vein —QUESTION: Okay. Well, then, forget about the question you were —MR PRICE: Yeah.QUESTION: — you think you were responding to. Answer my question:MR PRICE: You will need to ask the Iranian Government whether they think this is a benefit to them. We know —QUESTION: Well, who do you think this benefits? Just you?QUESTION: Okay, I'm sorry, now is the U.S. —MR PRICE: Matt, I am saying that it is manifestly to our advantage —QUESTION: And not Iran's?MR PRICE: It benefits us to —QUESTION: Okay. Well, if you can argue that —MR PRICE: — be able to address nuclear safety and nuclear nonproliferation concerns on Iran.QUESTION: If you're able to argue that Iran gets no benefit out of this successfully, which you haven't convinced me of, but anyway - but if you're able to, then good on you.