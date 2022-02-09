Society's Child
'Utter madness': Iconic TV host blasts move to BAN meat and dairy from council events and introduce more plant based meals, backs farmer protest
Daily Mail
Wed, 09 Feb 2022 20:43 UTC
The ex Top Gear host, 61, and Amazon Prime star, showed his support for the Oxfordshire Food and Farmers Rally that gathered outside the offices of Oxfordshire County Council, calling the move 'utter, utter madness.'
Furious farmers in the county say that the plans send a 'bad message' to the public and called on them to be supportive of local produce. The council said the move was part of its efforts to tackle climate change.
Under the plans, which were passed by full council in December, the authority said it would 'ensure that food provided at all council catered events and meetings is entirely plant-based, preferably using ingredients sourced from local food surplus organisations'. It would also see plant-based menus available on school lunch menus at least two days per week.
The motion said global meat and dairy production was a 'significant contributor' to greenhouse gas emissions, and it said 'reducing consumption of these foods is a key part of tackling climate change.'
Presenter Clarkson, who recently fronted an Amazon TV series as he attempted to transform his Diddly Squat Farm, said he would have attended the rally 'like a shot' if he'd known about it.
He tweeted: 'Farmers of Oxfordshire. I wish I'd known about your protest today.' Clarkson went on to say the motion was 'Madness. Utter utter madness.'
David Pill, who runs a farm near Wantage, joined the Oxfordshire Food and Farmers Rally in order 'to give the freedom of choice for the councillors to choose what they eat'.
He said: 'I think veganism is a choice. We are not telling you to eat meat - of course, that would be wrong - but in the same breath they can't tell their councillors and everyone that they've got to eat a vegan diet. People look up to Oxfordshire County Council, and with this motion in place, it could have a rippling effect later down the line. All of us farmers are worried about the effect this will have on us and that is why we are here today.'
Speaking at a protest, arable farmer John Richardson told the BBC: 'We believe people should be given a choice as to what they eat. British farmers have produced quality, sustainable food. We're not here to make a stand against vegetarianism or veganism, just trying to promote the good food we produce.'
Richard Binning, a beef farmer from Steventon, added: 'The message they are sending out is really dangerous - they are suggesting it's ok to eat avocados from Brazil, instead of our wholesome British beef. There are new environmental measures coming out from central government and the National Farmers Union have made an environmental pledge, so we are doing our bit - and eating local is a really important part of that.'
Last month, Clarkson bid a temporarily farewell to his Diddly Squat Farm after the two-month long closure of his farm shop was announced.
Fans were left heartbroken when it was recently announced the shop would be closing its doors to customers throughout January and February, with no reason given.
The estate has been popular with locals and those from further afield, with many rushing to the farm on New Year's Eve before its eight-week closure. Clarkson bought the farmland near Chipping Norton in 2008 but only became involved in its management in recent years.
He renamed the site 'Diddly Squat' in a humourous reference to its lack of productivity and he adopted a hands-on approach to farming while filming on Amazon TV series Clarkson's Farm. A heart-wrenching scene saw him hesitate as he put down sheep ready to be processed into meat.
Since the Amazon show's debut last summer, hundreds of Clarkson fans from across Britain have queued for hours at a time to get inside the star's beloved farm shop.
But his plans for a a new restaurant and 70-space car park on the site of his 1,000-acre farm drew the ire of locals and were rejected by West Oxfordshire District Council last month. Clarkson announced the temporary closure of the farm shop shortly afterwards.
Regarding yesterday's protest, Cllr Liz Leffman, the leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: 'This is about councillors taking a stand and saying we want to make out planet more sustainable, we want agriculture to be sustainable and we will source produce locally wherever we can.'