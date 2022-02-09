© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images



Jeremy Clarkson has today backed a farmers' protest against a council's plans to introduce vegan-only meals at its events and provide more 'plant based' meals for school dinners.The ex Top Gear host, 61, and Amazon Prime star, showed his support for the Oxfordshire Food and Farmers Rally that gathered outside the offices of Oxfordshire County Council, calling the move 'utter, utter madness.'The motion said global meat and dairy production was a 'significant contributor' to greenhouse gas emissions, and it said 'reducing consumption of these foods is a key part of tackling climate change.'Presenter Clarkson, who recently fronted an Amazon TV series as he attempted to transform his Diddly Squat Farm, said he would have attended the rally 'like a shot' if he'd known about it.David Pill, who runs a farm near Wantage, joined the Oxfordshire Food and Farmers Rally in order 'to give the freedom of choice for the councillors to choose what they eat'.Richard Binning, a beef farmer from Steventon, added: 'The message they are sending out is really dangerous - they are suggesting it's ok to eat avocados from Brazil, instead of our wholesome British beef. There are new environmental measures coming out from central government and the National Farmers Union have made an environmental pledge, so we are doing our bit - and eating local is a really important part of that.'Last month, Clarkson bid a temporarily farewell to his Diddly Squat Farm after the two-month long closure of his farm shop was announced.Fans were left heartbroken when it was recently announced the shop would be closing its doors to customers throughout January and February, with no reason given.The estate has been popular with locals and those from further afield, with many rushing to the farm on New Year's Eve before its eight-week closure. Clarkson bought the farmland near Chipping Norton in 2008 but only became involved in its management in recent years.He renamed the site 'Diddly Squat' in a humourous reference to its lack of productivity and he adopted a hands-on approach to farming while filming on Amazon TV series Clarkson's Farm. A heart-wrenching scene saw him hesitate as he put down sheep ready to be processed into meat.Since the Amazon show's debut last summer, hundreds of Clarkson fans from across Britain have queued for hours at a time to get inside the star's beloved farm shop.But his plans for a a new restaurant and 70-space car park on the site of his 1,000-acre farm drew the ire of locals and were rejected by West Oxfordshire District Council last month. Clarkson announced the temporary closure of the farm shop shortly afterwards.Regarding yesterday's protest, Cllr Liz Leffman, the leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: 'This is about councillors taking a stand and saying we want to make out planet more sustainable, we want agriculture to be sustainable and we will source produce locally wherever we can.'