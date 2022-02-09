Stacey Abrams maskless
Earlier this week, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams posted photos of her visit to a Georgia school, and quickly removed the tweet after receiving backlash for appearing at the school unmasked. Abrams appeared in photos taken at Glennwood Elementary School classroom just outside of Atlanta.

The school principal, Dr. Holly Brookins, had posted pictures on her Twitter account of Abrams' visit, which included three photos of her maskless. Abrams retweeted the post, writing that her visit was "spectacular, delightful, and outstanding." Brookins' Twitter account appears to be deactivated as of Sunday morning, Fox News reported. However, the photo continued to spread and generate strong criticism. These maskless photos came despite the Decatur City Commission reinstating a mandatory masking ordinance last month.

New photos of the visit, obtained by Outkick, show additional shots of Abrams appearing unmasked alongside masked students and staff.

The photos show Abrams speaking to a small crowd of students in an auditorium. Masked children are lined up at a microphone stand in one shot. In another, Abrams posed maskless with school staff.

"Horrific. Child abuse," wrote Outkick. "Abrams posted one photo last week of her visit, oblivious to how bad the optics looked: an obese adult wandering around maskless while politicians demand children — who are at virtually no risk of COVID — cover their faces."

In response to backlash she received after the initial post, Abrams campaign issued a statement calling it a "false political attack."

"It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic," a statement from the Abrams campaign reads.

"One of Stacey's opponents downplayed the virus while trading stock to profit off the pandemic after his private coronavirus briefings as a Senator. Another of her opponents attacked mayors seeking to protect their citizens and has failed to expand access to medicaid even as rural hospitals close," it continues.

"This pathetic, transparent and silly attack is beneath anyone who claims he wants to lead Georgia," the statement posted to social media concludes.