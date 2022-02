© Gage Skidmore

Climate models have virtually nothing to do with the science

Five days before the recent snowstorm rocked the Mid-Atlantic region, the ECMWF weather model had forecast more than 30 inches for portions of Delaware, coastal Maryland, and southern New Jersey.My criticism of the model will likely not anger many in the political arena. Why not? Because, as we are often told, weather is not climate. Weather is very difficult to forecast because it is highly variable, and weather models can and often do make bad forecasts - particularly for long-range predictions - because model errors grow over time.Jordan Peterson has just been schooled on this difference. As the Guardian noted, Peterson told Joe Rogan that "the climate was too complex to be modelled accurately."Peterson, the critics claimed, showed that he was "stunningly ignorant" when he argued that climate was a complex problem and that models cannot possibly include every variable that affects it. One of these leading climate scientists, Dr. Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick of the University of New South Wales in Canberra, Australia, was quoted as stating that while weather forecasts become less accurate over time, "this was a different process to climate modelling."The fact is that Peterson was relaying truthful information raised by numerous leading climate scientists who disagree with the supposed scientific consensus.Singer also was a principal author of all five volumes of the Climate Change Reconsidered series, the most authoritative and comprehensive series of reports available offering a counterpoint to the claims of the United Nations' IPCC.Most of the attacks on Peterson follow the same modus operandi that has been used for years to squelch anyone critical of the radical environmental agenda. The Guardian called Peterson's podcast appearance a "word salad of nonsense," and other outlets were less generous,Many of those who attacked Peterson mockingly criticized him for not staying in his lane. But Peterson was clearly speaking to his expertise.I have long argued that climate science is no longer about the science, as it is practiced by many so-called climate scientists who know little about the Earth's climate but who have an agenda to advance.David R. Legates is a research fellow at the Independent Institute in Oakland, Calif., a senior fellow at the Cornwall Alliance, and a retired professor of climatology at the University of Delaware. He, with Anthony Lupo, is a co author of Hot Talk, Cold Science: Global Warming's Unfinished Debate (Revised and Expanded Third Edition) by S. Fred Singer.