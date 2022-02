© Renz Law Website

"Comparing the DMED database to the source data contained in DMSS, AFHSD discovered that the total number of medical diagnoses from 2016-2020 that were accessible in DMED represented only a small fraction of actual medical diagnoses for those years. In contrast, the 2021 total number of medical diagnoses were up to date in DMED. Comparison of 2021 to 2016-2020 resulted in the appearance of significant increased occurrence of all medical diagnoses in 2021 because of the under-reported data for 2016-2020. AFHSD has taken DMED offline to identify and correct the root-cause of the data corruption."

One thing is clear about the revelation of the 2021 military epidemiological data and the military's response to it and the Pentagon's reaction only seems to be concerned with exonerating the vaccine, not fixing its own alleged problem.It's now certain that the military's health surveillance system —The military, in a very terse and cryptic statement to PolitiFact last week, admitted as much, but claimed without any further explanation that the data in the system accessed by several military doctors working with attorney Thomas Renz was only a "fraction" of the true numbers that existed. In the words of the Pentagon spokesman,Where those true numbers existed, why they weren't in the system for five years, what exactly was in the system, and why the 2021 numbers were accurate according to the DOD account remain a mystery.However, one by one, the military public health officials have been adding back random numbers to the 2016 through 2020 codes. I'm told by Renz and two of the whistleblowers that throughout the past week, they have queried the same data again, and in most of the ICD categories,This has been done without any transparency, any press release, any statement of narrative, and sloppily in a way that makes the already unbelievable narrative simply impossible to believe.In addition to believing that every epidemiological report for five years was somehow completely tainted with false data — including during the first year of the pandemic itself — we would have to believe that the minute they discovered this from Renz,Just take a look at the following statement given to the Epoch Times, the only other public comment delivered by an authorized Pentagon spokesman, Maj. Charlie Dietz:not explaining how they were flying blind, according to their official narrative, on such an important endeavor for so many years. Just consider the fact that at last week's meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), officials revealed that they have been monitoring vaccine safety data from the DOD, among other places.You know what that means?and somehow nobody in HHS or the DOD all along thought the data was a "glitch."Moreover, the(as presented on Renz's website Here is the original data of total annual outpatient diagnoses in DMED before the Pentagon changed it:This is a bar graph presentation from Thomas Renz contrasting the 2016-2020 total outpatient ICD diagnosis codes in the military before the DOD change and after the change. As you can see,However, based on the changes made last week,(even though 2021 remains slightly lower; the data does not include numbers from December).Putting the vaccines aside, theas if we never had the biggest pandemic of our lifetime. Even if the vaccine never caused a single doctor's visit, COVID alone had to increase the codes. Yes, the military is generally very young, and deaths and hospitalizations were relatively low, but it's impossible to believe that especially during the vicious Delta outbreak since the summer, there was no increase in COVID-related doctor's visits. Just long COVID alone had to register a meaningful increase.Now, obviously, COVID alone can't explain all the increases, because some of the specific data points presented have already been associated with the vaccine injury, per VAERS and other studies, as opposed to the virus.More fundamentally,All active-duty soldiers have to be medically screened. Obesity, diabetes, and heart conditions are very rare, and the population is generally very young.(consisting of about 1.4 million active-duty personnel),Let's drill down to some specific ICD codes to drive home this point.We are to believe that there wasin the year of the Delta pandemic as well as what we already know from the civilian world about vertigo and migraines following the shots? We were all shocked by the percentage increase, butMoreover, we are to believe that there are nearly 1 million nervous system diagnoses in the military every year in a fighting force of 1.4 million?To further explore this point, let's look at the number ofBlood clotting in the longs is a clear consequence of the spike protein, which sticks to CD-147 receptors on blood vessels.While even the "revised" numbers do show some degree of increase, it is not enough to account for the unprecedented nature of both COVID and the COVID vaccines. But the more serious issue is One estimate of pulmonary embolism prevalence in the U.S. isBut that is almost exclusively in the elderly and sicker population.So even accounting for the fact that these are diagnosis codes and not unique individuals (some might have had a few visits in a year), the numbers are way too high.Finally, it's important to note that the- at least to some extent -Although they were smart enough to still show a baseline increase in myocarditis (everyone knows that), the new numbers would indicate zero increase for pericarditis.The silence both from the media and congressional members of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees is astounding.Either way, this is the story of the year.