Tesla CEO Elon Musk, known for his prolific tweeting, questioned his 73 million followers about why "traditional" media outlets operate as a "relentless hatestream" before then engaging in discussions with his followers on the topic."Why is the "traditional" media such a relentless hatestream? Real question," Musk tweeted on Monday.This post was quickly followed by another, clarifying the billionaire's position.Musk then engaged in debate with followers, disagreeing with one view that "negative news sells better," pointing to some popular "citizen podcasts" which "aren't negative."Musk has a long history of controversial tweets, some even resulting in lawsuits . The entrepreneur has been widely criticized, among other things, for his skeptical comments on the Covid pandemic and on perspectives of artificial intelligence.Tesla recently ended up in court over one of Musk's tweets, which seemingly threatened factory workers that they would lose stock options if they unionized.