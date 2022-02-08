O:H header
Remember in January of 2020 when Indian scientists came forward saying there were unique HIV-like insertions in the Covid-19 virus genome? And how Australia, in December of 2020, scrapped the testing of their own Covid-19 vaccines after test subjects were getting false positives on HIV tests? Things have been quiet on the AIDS front for awhile, but lately we've seen it popping up in the news quite a bit more.

First, an article from The Exposé shows through the same data analysis that allowed Pfizer to claim 95% efficacy of their Covid vaccine that in the real world vaccinations seem to be causing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (called VAIDS for Vaccine-induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). At the same time, we're hearing reports out of Europe that there's a new 'highly virulent' form of HIV circulating at the moment. Good thing Moderna have just announced they've started testing their new mRNA vaccines against HIV!

Join us for this episode of Objective:Health for our lively discussion on how HIV/AIDS seems to be back in the news cycle and why that is.


Show links:

Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/01/15/triple-vaccinated-developing-ade/

Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS): 'We should anticipate seeing this immune erosion more widely'
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/news/post/vaccine-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome-vaids-we-should-anticipate-seeing-this-immune-erosion-more-widely/

Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-00317-x

Tests of HIV vaccine using mRNA technology have begun
https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-01-hiv-vaccine-mrna-technology-begun.html

Unexpected side effect? Australia scraps Covid-19 vaccine development after trials lead to false positives for HIV
https://www.rt.com/news/509312-australia-coronavirus-vaccine-hiv-test/

Mercola: Race Is On for an Omicron Jab
https://oh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/omicron-vaccine-race-Mercola.pdf

Running Time: 00:31:31

Download: MP3 — 28.9 MB