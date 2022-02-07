© AP Photo/Mary Altaffer



New Jersey Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy is lifting the school COVID-19 mask mandate for students and staffers across the state.Last month, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a fellow Democrat, opted to roll back his state's school mask mandate.Students having to wear the masks has resulted in widespread debate among parents, elected officials, school officials, health and public policy experts and others, increasing as the pandemic nears its third years.The governors of Connecticut and New York - also Democrats - say they're also reconsidering school mask mandates, which are soon set to expire in their respective states.Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are three of 11 states, and with some of the largest school districts in the nation, that have such a mandate for students.In New Jersey and elsewhere in the United States, the recent surge of the virus' highly contagious Omicron variant appears to have peaked."We want to get to a place where we can live with this thing in as normal a fashion as possible," Murphy said following a White House meeting last week.