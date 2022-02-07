© Marco Bello/Reuters



*Total percentage does not add up due to rounding

A YouGov poll conducted on behalf of RT has found very little support for the idea of gender reassignment surgery before someone turns 18,Support for surgery, defined as "a surgical procedure relating to facial reconstructive, chest (top), or genital (bottom) surgery," with "some conditions" was higher, at 17%.SomeSome factors like age and race appeared to affect the results in the latest survey. Amongs.Among the youngest group in the survey,. Another 20% among 18- to 34-year-olds believe surgery should be legally allowed "with some conditions." Among those aged 55+, only 15% believe the surgery should be legally allowed "with some conditions," while just 4% said they support the "no conditions" stance.According to a breakdown of the race of respondents,, with 43% saying there should be "no conditions" under which someone under 18 is legally allowed to get gender reassignment-related surgery. That number goes down among other races, including black (34%) and Hispanic (28%).Overall, however, "No" options prevailed at 53% in total, with "Yes" options scoring 25%. A total of 22*% either said they have no opinion (10%), "Don't Know" (8%) or preferred not to say (3%).attached to such decisions.The survey was carried out by YouGov between January 24-26, with a total number of 2,562 adults surveyed online.Transgender rights, specifically related to minors, has become a fiery topic of debate in the US in recent years, with some states like Tennessee and Texas moving to ban gender-confirming treatment for minors, which activists have steadfastly opposed.Methodology: All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2,562 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 24th - 26th January 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).