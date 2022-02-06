© Antti Aimo-Koivisto / Lehtikuva / AFP

Finnish police detained 55 protesters outside the country's parliament building in Helsinki demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel prices, the capital's police department said on Saturday.Inspired by the Canadian trucker protests that have brought Ottawa to a standstill, the Convoy Finland protesters practiced civil disobedience and public disruption."Police towed dozens of vehicles from the Mannerheimintie street and arrested 55 people. Two arrested are suspected of violent opposition to a police officer," the police said in a statement. Traffic in Helsinki was fully restored in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.In mid-January, the Finnish government announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks beyond their deadline at the end of January given elevated occupancy rates in hospitals.