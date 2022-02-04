© Financial Times



Inflation across the Eurozone surged to 5.1% in January from 5% in the previous month, despite optimistic expectations for a sharp drop to 4.4%, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.The latest growth reportedly reflects theMeanwhile, the single currency jumped by 0.3% to $1.13050, touching a one-week high to the US dollar, on the expectation that the ECB would signal a faster path for policy tightening as early as Thursday.The ECB's Governing Council is scheduled to gather this week, with an announcement due on Thursday afternoon.whether to keep implementingorfrom the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England that they are planning tohad previously signaled that a rate hike was unlikely in 2022. Interest rates in the Eurozone are currently at historic lows, however, markets are pricing in around two hikes from the regulator this year.