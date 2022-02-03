© Sputnik/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy



"The situation is very serious - tens of thousands of Russian soldiers are near the Ukrainian border, military maneuvers involving Russian and Belarusian troops are expected near Ukraine's borders. There are all the conditions for an incursion."

"We can reach an agreement on Ukraine... Only political will is needed to avoid the worst."

"at the moment, as we speak, this number is insufficient for a full-scale offensive against Ukraine along the entire Ukrainian border. They also lack some important military indicators and systems to conduct such a large full-scale offensive. We can say 100 times a day invasion is imminent, but this doesn't change the situation on the ground."

Despite a spate of reports in recent weeks that Russian Armed Forces could stream into neighboring Ukraine, France's foreign minister has stated thatSpeaking as part of an appearance on France 2 Television channel on Wednesday,He pointed out that the priority at this moment should be reducing tensions in the region.Le Drian said the last meeting of representatives from the Normandy format, which brings together negotiators from Kiev, Moscow, Berlin, and Paris in an effort to resolve the conflict in Donbass, showedHe emphasized:Ukrainian and Western officials have repeatedly raised concerns of an imminent invasion, citing reports that Moscow was putting its forces near the demarcation line. Russia stands accused of amassing an estimated 100,000 troops to the shared frontier.In late January,of a looming offensive, arguing thatThere have been a number of reports about a purported Russian invasion of Ukraine in English-language outlets in recent weeks, but Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed them as "groundless" and "hysteria."