The resulting explosion could be seen 4,500 metres above sea level
© Sismología Nacional de Guatemala
A large explosion has been heard for miles around after Volcan du Fuego erupted in Guatemala and deposited molten lava.

A tweet from the National Seismological agency of Guatemala (Sismología Nacional de Guatemala) said that an "explosion of moderate to strong characteristics" was recorded at 10:57pm on Wednesday evening (4:57am UK time).

The agency added that they are not currently aware of ash fall or "generation of pyroclastic flows" that could affect nearby communities, and wrote: "At first glance, it can be seen that the explosion generated a column of ash at approximately 4,500 metres above sea level, in addition to expelling incandescent material (lava, boiling rocks) which completely covered the volcanic cone."

They added that the activity at the volcano could be seen from long distances.


The eruption at the volcano, which translates as the 'Volcano of Fire', reportedly created a large shock wave and 4,500m plume of ash.

It was recorded by a webcam located 15km (9.3 miles) from the Fuego-Acatenango volcanic complex.

It comes after a phase of 'intense activity' at the Santiaguito volcano in the past week, where 10 moderate pyroclastic flows were registered between 30 and 31 January.

An eruption at the same site in 2018 saw a British backpacker almost caught up in an explosion that ended up killing 25 people.

Richard Fitz-Hugh, a backpacker from Beaconsfield, had climbed a neighbouring peak to watch the active volcano in Guatemala just hours before it erupted.

Hundreds of people were injured when it exploded, spewing ash and molten rock for miles around.

The international airport in Guatemala City - around 27 miles away - was forced to close, after the runway and aircraft were covered with volcanic materials.

The eruption led the Foreign Office to advise Brits in the area to keep up to date with local officials' advice.