"The dollars that will flow to tribes under this initial settlement will help fund crucial, on-reservation, culturally appropriate opioid treatment services,"

Native American tribes have reached settlements over the toll of opioids totaling $590 million with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the country's three largest drug distribution companies, according to a court filing made public Tuesday.Some details are still being hashed out.And there could be settlements between other firms in the industry and tribes, many of which have been hit hard by the overdose crisis.in contrast with tobacco industry deals in the 1990s that left out Native American groups. Allen doesn't expect his tribe of about 550 people to get much from the settlement, but it will help in its efforts to build a healing center that will address opioid addiction, he said."Every penny counts, so we'll take it and run with it," he said.One study cited in the settlement found thatDouglas Yankton, chairman of the Spirit Lake Nation in North Dakota, said in a statement:New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson — whose opioids includedbut which has stopped selling opioids — said in a statement Tuesday that the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing., based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, said in a statement that the deal will expedite help for communities and let the company focus on the pharmaceutical supply chain.based in Columbus, Ohio, and McKesson, based in Irving, Texas, declined to comment.Each of the 574 federally recognized tribes could decide whether to participate but would be required to use the money to deal with the opioid epidemic.said Tara Sutton, a lawyer whose firm is representing 28 tribes.Sutton said.The newly announced deals are separate from a $75 million one the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and the three distribution companies reached last year ahead of a trial.They have until later this month to decide whether enough government entities have signed on to continue in the deal. The money for tribes will come out of the larger settlements.rung up over the years by companies over their role in opioids.The drugs, including both prescription drugs such ashave been