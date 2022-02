© AP / Alex Brandon

A new poll has revealed thatwith some 58% of respondents in favor. About 29% are opposed, favoring the path of putting more pressure on Moscow instead.This is according to a survey by Data for Progress, a left-leaning progressive think tank. The research was conducted from January 21-24, on a sample of 1,214 "likely voters."Independents showed less certainty in backing such approach, with 51% positive and 33% negative about diplomacy, while Republicans were more evenly divided with 46% of respondents backing talks and 40% against.Tensions between Russia and the West, centered around Ukraine, remain extremely high. For the past several months, top US officials and Western media outlets have repeatedly warned of an allegedly imminent "invasion" of the country by Moscow. HSpeaking during a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, Russia's permanent envoy to the organization, Vassily Nebenzia, accused the collective West and the US in particular of deliberately ramping up tensions around Ukraine to try and ignite a war.