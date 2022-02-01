Children are being raped and sexually assaulted in the "most degrading and destructive ways" because of the failure of police forces including the Met to keep pace with the criminal gangs responsible, an official report warned on Tuesday.such as county lines drug dealing.The report also warned that abusers are using new methods to lure victims through "mobile phones, social media and dating apps" with some of the worst examples of offending involving "babies and infants" being "live streamed for money, sometimes being sexually abused at the direction of the paying perpetrator".These include inconsistent "flagging" of potential crimes, which prevent an accurate picture being obtained of the extent of abuse, and a failure to collect data on ethnicity of both victims and perpetrators to see if any patterns emerged.In London, the report says that the Met claimed that there were "no issues" with child sexual exploitation by criminal networks in Tower Hamlets, but that "this cannot be right".Professor Alexis Jay, who chairs the inquiry, said:"We found extensive failures by local authorities and police forces in the ways in which they tackled this sexual abuse. We make six recommendations which when implemented, we hope will address more effectively child sexual exploitation by organised networks."Tuesday's report is the 18th out of 19 that will be published by the inquiry, which was set up by Theresa May when she was home secretary, before it concludes later this year.It is based on evidence provided during hearings last year and included in-depth analysis of six areas nationwide including Tower Hamlets.