child abuse
Children are being raped and sexually assaulted in the "most degrading and destructive ways" because of the failure of police forces including the Met to keep pace with the criminal gangs responsible, an official report warned on Tuesday.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse said that its investigation - which focused on areas including Tower Hamlets in London - had shown that the exploitation of children was happening in "all parts of England and Wales" with victims repeatedly abused over "months or even years".

It added that the notion that abuse was declining was "flawed" and that it was instead becoming "more of a hidden problem" that was "increasingly under-reported" unless linked to other criminal behaviour such as county lines drug dealing.

The report also warned that abusers are using new methods to lure victims through "mobile phones, social media and dating apps" with some of the worst examples of offending involving "babies and infants" being "live streamed for money, sometimes being sexually abused at the direction of the paying perpetrator".

Despite the severity of the problem, the report says there are "extensive failures" by local authorities and police forces in responding.

These include inconsistent "flagging" of potential crimes, which prevent an accurate picture being obtained of the extent of abuse, and a failure to collect data on ethnicity of both victims and perpetrators to see if any patterns emerged.

In London, the report says that the Met claimed that there were "no issues" with child sexual exploitation by criminal networks in Tower Hamlets, but that "this cannot be right".

Professor Alexis Jay, who chairs the inquiry, said: "The sexual exploitation of children by networks is not a rare phenomenon confined to a small number of areas with high-profile criminal cases. It is a crime which involves the sexual abuse of children in the most degrading and destructive ways, by multiple perpetrators.

"We found extensive failures by local authorities and police forces in the ways in which they tackled this sexual abuse. We make six recommendations which when implemented, we hope will address more effectively child sexual exploitation by organised networks."

Tuesday's report is the 18th out of 19 that will be published by the inquiry, which was set up by Theresa May when she was home secretary, before it concludes later this year.

It is based on evidence provided during hearings last year and included in-depth analysis of six areas nationwide including Tower Hamlets.