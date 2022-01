© RSBN/AP/Rich Pedroncelli



"The COVID vaccination should be a choice, and we should reject the efforts that we are seeing in other parts of the country to divide us into two classes: vaccinated and unvaccinated. Unvaccinated Americans are still Americans."

The proposed legislation would require employers to grant exemptions for medical or religious reasons as well for natural immunity.The governor unveiled legislation Thursday that wouldEmployers also would be required toThe employee must provide proof of a positive serum antibody test from a qualified laboratory within 180 days of requesting the exemption. The employer could require another test to renew the exemption, according to the bill.Noem said in a statement:The Pentagon is requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all National Guard members.according to the bill.Noem signed an executive order last year exempting state employees from President Joe Biden's vaccination mandate for employers with more than 100 employees.