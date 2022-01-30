© AFP / Tolga Akmen



A parliamentary committee is reportedly set to investigate "scare ads" created by the UK government's shadowy 'behavioural insights' team to "nudge" the public into obeying Covid-19 restrictions.The House of Commons' Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee is expected to probe the so-called "nudge unit" as part of an ongoing investigation into government activities during the pandemic, The Telegraph reported.Tory MP William Wragg, who chairs the committee, told the paper that the "central issue is how 'nudge' sits within parliamentary democracy and ministerial accountability."According to The Telegraph,The signatories reportedly criticized the use of dramatic adverts featuring slogans such as "If you go out you can spread it, people will die." One such ad had a close-up photo of an intensive-care patient wearing an oxygen mask, with the caption: "Look her in the eyes and tell her you never bend the rules."The letter also apparently citedBut an unnamed government spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Downing Street had followed the advice of scientists and taken the "right measures at the right time" to tackle Covid-19. They added the government had used "every means possible" to inform the public about the severity of Covid-19.Established by David Cameron's coalition government in 2010, the 'nudge unit' is apparently designed to apply scientific principles to subtly influence public behavior without the need for legislation. Although its handiwork has been visible in government ads, The Telegraph noted that its operations are shrouded in secrecy.