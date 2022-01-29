Society's Child
Russian citizens residing in breakaway regions of Donetsk & Lugansk can join Russian army, lawmaker says
TASS
Sat, 29 Jan 2022 10:44 UTC
"If Russian citizens residing in the DPR and LPR want to join the Russian Armed Forces, the Rostov regional military commissariat will register and draft them," the lawmaker pointed out, adding that if drafted, those people would perform military service in Russia.
According to Vodolatsky, the question about ensuring the safety of Russian-speaking people is one of the most frequently asked ones at meetings with residents of the Donbass republics, who are very much concerned about the possibility of an invasion by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Reader Comments
The SalOfit brothers claim that Russia will send Arabs from the volunteer corps in Donbass, where former militants serving, thanks to the Russians, have gone over to the side of the government. These are very experienced fighters with many combat operations behind them, many of them from the province of Daraa.
Informed sources confirmed to the Daraa 24 agency that Russia intends to recruit soldiers from the fourth and fifth corps, as well as fighters from General Suheil al-Hassan's Tiger Assault Division, for redevelopment at the T-4 air base (Tifor, Tiyas ) between Palmyra and Homs. Training operations will begin in the coming weeks.
"The sources also confirmed that about ten days ago one of the groups began intensive training and, after the training is over, the groups will be sent through Khmeimim to the city of Rostov on the Don River, where the command of the southern army The district of Russia is located, "says the publication.
"It is specified that Russia plans to transfer these forces to the Donbas region to participate in the war in Ukraine, and their number is estimated at 2,500 fighters in the first phase and can reach 4,000 fighters in the next phase, according to the contracts, the i whose terms are still unknown to us, but each fighter will receive a monthly salary of $ 700 with an increase to $ 1,200 during fights if they occur, " the article states.
“The sources confirmed the presence of some residents of the province of Dar'a, but did not specify the actual number. It is not the first time that Russia has sent fighters from Syria in general and from Deraa in particular to fight abroad, the same happened during its war in Libya. This is done in a similar way to Turkey's use of Syrian affiliated groups in northern Syria, Libya and later the Karabakh region, inclusive, " adds the publication.
"At the same time, informed sources, citing Russian officials, indicated that Russia believes that sending Arab fighters to the Donbass in Ukraine will remove moral barriers and show no hesitation during the battles, because the opponents differ from them ethnically and religiously, "concluded the agency.
We recall that it is in southern Syria (including in Deraa) that the former militants who have gone over to Russia and have shown themselves in the battles against ISIS are based..............
(............)
[Link]
my very personal impression is this:
A strategic and decisiive strategy:
If Russian Governement will approve that, means that any PERSON from Donbass, that became a MILITARY of the Russian Army, if will be hurt, killed, etc..........., will WAR at 100%, Russia will NOT tollerate that a SOLDIER could be injured or Killed.