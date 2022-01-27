The Pentagon has required COVID-19 vaccination for all service members, including the National Guard and Reserve. Attorneys for the two governors, in an amended lawsuit dated Tuesday, say thatThe case dealing with Alaska and Texas guard members is an amended version of the challenge filed by Texas earlier this month.are refusing to be vaccinated for "either religious accommodation needs or otherwise," according to the lawsuit. About 8% of Alaska Air and Army National Guard members have not received a first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine and of these members, "more than 90% have requested a medical or religious exemption, yet no such exemptions have been granted. A small number of additional Alaska National Guard members are refusing any COVID-19 vaccine."A message seeking comment was sent after hours to the Department of Justice public affairs office.A federal judge last month ruled against Oklahoma in its lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandates for the state's guard members.