© Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Herschel Walker's campaign manager fired back at a report Tuesday that the Georgia Republican Senate candidate follows accounts on Instagram linked to OnlyFans.Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black's campaign — Walker's top Republican rival in the primary — took a shot at the former football star over the report.Walker played football at the University of Georgia, where he won the 1982 Heisman Trophy, and played for several NFL teams, including the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. He has over 85,000 followers on his Instagram page, which shows mostly personal photos.An internal poll from November of 2021 showed that Walker held a large lead over his primary opponents, as previously reported . At the time, 74 percent of Georgia GOP primary voters supported Walker, according to the poll.Several high-profile Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, endorsed Walker despite past allegations of domestic violence and death threats.