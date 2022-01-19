Society's Child
Ingraham on politicization of COVID: Don't expect the elites to give up power easily
Fox News
Wed, 19 Jan 2022 07:02 UTC
Ingraham believes they are afraid if COVID-19 becomes less relevant then they would as well. "The elites are afraid that the House of COVID, which they built on sand, is about to be washed away for good," she said. "They're going to cling to [power] with a white-knuckle fury."
"The Great Reset cheerleaders" will always look for ways to implement restrictions, according to Ingraham. "There's always going to be a new variant to justify more lockdowns, ... mandates, [and] more controls."
The Fox News host believes the elites hate the freedoms in America, especially the Constitution, which was designed to prevent tyranny. "Our entire constitution, its principles properly upheld, is a huge obstacle for the one-world crowd. The First Amendment, the Second, the Fourth Amendment, the Fourteenth Amendment - they all guarantee protection to individuals against the oppressive actions of the state."
"It's obvious that most of our elites prefer China's system of government, where dissenters are easily silenced. No exceptions made. Population control, lockdowns, mass surveillance, propaganda in the schools - the elites really aren't bothered by any of that. As long as they keep their professional perches and money flowing," Ingraham said.
"They prefer the Chinese way. No need to explain. Just do what you're told or else. Again, the elites like it that way. But the truth is, even with all their money and all their power, the elites are running into reality. Their ideas just don't work. Their solutions for mass control fail."
The only solution to the conundrum posed by the elite's greed is "to take their power away and there will need to be consequences for the decisions that were made that harmed our kids, caused needless suffering and death, and turned our economy upside down," Ingraham said.
Ingraham added that the elites must be replaced with new ones. "We'll have to elevate our own elites. Like some of the voices we featured on this show over the past two years, they've been consistently right yet vilified for their courage and tenacity."
"They prefer the Chinese way. No need to explain . Just do what you're told or else. Again, the elites like it that way. But the truth is, even with all their money and all their power, the elites are running into reality. Their ideas just don't work. Their solutions for mass control fail. "That's nothing new. Only, it requires obedient and over-socialised people, and the Chinese had been worked on for centuries.
Even the Germans and Austrians, better known for their blind obedience, are standing up. They are not going to make it in Europe or the US.
A nd China has quite some trouble with recently "acquired" territories and people, riots get more frequent. If the Western economy and banking system collapses, China will have internal troubles as well - more than a billion hungry mouths to feed. I agree with some analyst with predict a foward-escape, i.e. war started by China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech entitled Monday
"Let the torch of multilateralism illuminate humanity's way forward"
at the virtual event of the Davos Agenda held by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Pope Francis thinks empowering giant corporations to silence free speech is Godly
Yes, really.The Pope made the remarks during a World Meeting of Popular Movements, a shadowy organization created to promote “social justice” and fight racism with the help of religious leaders.“In the name of God, I ask the technology giants to stop exploiting human weakness, people’s vulnerability, for the sake of profits without caring about the spread of hate speech, grooming, fake news, conspiracy theories, and political manipulation,” he stated.Pope Francis also invoked the term “post-truth,” which was invented by establishment media organs after they began to lose their monopoly on controlling the narrative following the election of Donald Trump.The Catholic leader apparently believes it’s Christian and Godly to empower giant corporations to shut down free speech.This is no surprise given his previous stance on free speech in response to the slaughter of the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists, when he rhetorically sided with the terrorists who murdered them in cold blood.As we document in the video below, which Pope Francis would surely love to see banned, the Supreme Pontiff smears his critics as performing “the work of the devil.”In reality, his every action and position has served to further the anti-Christ globalist beast system for which he is a willing puppet.No doubt the Pope would respond to such claims by characterizing them as “conspiracy theories” and “hate speech.”Beginning to see how this works?
What's "elite" about a greed deluded, insatiably power-over obsessed, control freak, heartless, soulless, hollow shell of a biped ?
Answer me that . . . anyone, anywhere, any time.