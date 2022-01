© Getty Images



"Operation 'Yoav' will soon return to liberate the Negev. Luckily General Shaike Gavish [who led the operation at the time] is alive. He will pass on some lessons. If we continue at this rate of loss of control we will have to retake the Negev and Galilee. Civil war is on the doorstep."

'A new strategy'

"Back in 2013, the Israeli Prawer Plan aimed at expelling tens of Palestinian villages in the Naqab at once and replace them with a whole settlement project. Protests back then forced the government to suspend that plan. Now, they are trying to advance by taking small steps, planting trees on the only land available for our villages and razing land."

"For the first time in a long time Israeli police used launcher-drones to throw tear gas at us. Israeli police even chased protesters into the village itself and wounded some 20 people with rubber bullets, before stopping all razing works in Saawah itself. However, razing continued in other areas of the Naqab."

A top Israeli reserve general had called for a repeat of the 1948 military operation that led to Israel's control over the Negev ("Naqab") Desert and the displacement of thousands of Palestinians.The general was commenting on protests by Palestinians in the Negev against Israeli razing of their lands.who served as commander of the Southern Zone in the Israeli Army during the Second Intifada, said in a tweet:Israeli daily Haaretz warned on Thursday that, when Palestinians inside Israel and occupied the occupied West Bank simultaneously protested Israeli expulsion orders of Palestinian families in Jerusalem's Shiekh Jarrah district.Palestinians in Haifa and Um Al-Fahm, inside Israel, rallied over the weekend in solidarity with the Naqab. Palestinian factions in the West Bank have called for protests this week as well.from the village of Tel Sabae in the Negev, told The New Arab thatOn Friday, Israeli police forcibly dispersed a central demonstration outside the village of Saawah in the Negev, arresting over 100 Palestinians, many of whom have since been released. Qweider said:They lack basic services and their homes subject to constant Israeli razing