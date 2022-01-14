© Sputnik



Soldiers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are leaving Kazakhstan having achieved their objectives, now that the region has been stabilized, the head of the six-member military alliance announced on Thursday.At a ceremony in Almaty, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that Kazakh leaders had decided that unrest had subsided to a level that would allow the peacekeepers to withdraw."A conclusion was made that the situation had stabilized and theWe will return all the peacekeepers home."Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from the Russian-led military alliance last week, after days of mass unrest that started following a sharp spike in fuel prices and quickly turned violent, leading to clashes with authorities.Last Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that Moscow could have ulterior motives with the troop deployment, saying, "I think one lesson in recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave." On Thursday, however, the forces began their withdrawal.Kazakh authorities reported this week that they had. In addition to the rising cost of fuel, the protests were also directed against the perceived failure of the government to deal with widespread economic inequality and provide systems of social support.In a series of statements this week,. Kazakhstan "will continue its course towards political modernization," the president vowed.