Tony:

I'm writing to thank you again for everything you're doing and to see if there's anything else that Facebook, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative or I personally can be doing to help you in your efforts to fight Covid and to get society back open again.



If we're looking at a prolonged period of tightening and loosening shelter restrictions around the country, then if there are aggregate, anonymized data reports that Facebook can generate to facilitate these decisions, for example, we'd be happy to do this and want to make sure we're prioritizing the right work. We've kicked off a symptom survey, which will hopefully give a county-by-county leading indicator of cases to inform public health decisions. If there are other aggregate data resources that you think would be helpful, let me know.



Longer term, [REDACTED] and I want to make sure you have all the resources you need to expedite the development of a vaccine. This seems like an area that's getting a lot of investment, but if there are promising approaches that aren't currently being worked on — or if there are areas that could use more resources — let me know and we'd be happy to look at funding them.



Thank you again for your leadership on this. And I know how busy you are, so there's no need to respond to this email if there isn't anything for us to help with right now. I hope you're doing well.

Mark

Mark:

Thanks for the note and for your offer to help. I will think hard about ways that we may take you up on your offer.

Warm regards,

Tony

"I don't have a clue of what she just said, I don't have a clue of what she's talking about. I have no idea what she's talking about... I have no idea what she's talking about."



- Fauci on MSNBC, June 9th 2021

