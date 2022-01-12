© Russia's UN Geneva Office Twitter/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



The US and Russia are no closer to resolving their strategic impasse after talks in Switzerland, withThe encounter in Geneva betweenandlasted for more than seven hours on Monday. Its main focus was a proposal Moscow sent to the US last month, and made public on December 17, insisting on curbing NATO's further expansion and deployment of offensive weapons on Russian borders.Ryabkov told reporters on Monday. The same goes for the former Soviet republic of Georgia, he added.the diplomat added.Sherman told reporters in a separate press conference.she said.Instead, she focused on Ukraine, which the US has claimed is under threat of a Russian "invasion."Ryabkov told reporters he patiently explained to his colleague thatRussia is training its troops on its own sovereign territory and there is no basis for describing that as an "escalation," he outlined. As for sanctions, he saidRussia, on the other hand, has simply laid its cards on the table and is willing to discuss things openly.The Americans came prepared to listen to Russian proposals, but have failed to understand the gravity of the situation or the key issues that need to be resolved, Ryabkov said.he explained.As for Ukraine,that endorsed it, and guarantee civil rights to Russian-speaking citizens in disputed eastern regions, Ryabkov added.There is still a chance the two sides could reach an agreement. Ryabkov and Sherman will meet again on Wednesday in an expanded format involving NATO representatives, and again on Thursday within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13.