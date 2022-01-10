Society's Child
Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of government
Alarabiya News
Sun, 09 Jan 2022 09:43 UTC
Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that professor Faizuallah Jalal was being held by the Taliban's intelligence arm. The group accused the professor of "nonsense remarks on social media, which were provoking people against the government and playing with people's dignity."
In a tweet early Sunday, Jalal's daughter Hasina Jalal pleaded for her father's release. "As I confirm the disturbing news. I ask for the immediate release of my father Professor Faizuallah Jalal," she tweeted
TOLO TV, Afghanistan's largest station on which Faizuallah Jalal was a frequent commentator, tweeted that Jalal was arrested "reportedly for making allegations against government departments, a security source said." There was no official response from the government to queries about Jalal's arrest.
Afghanistan faces a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, with the United Nations warning that 90 percent of the country's 38 million people are in dire need. The arrest of a prominent rights activist was certain to complicate humanitarian aid efforts.
It also reinforced fears that the Taliban are imposing the same harsh and repressive rule as heir last stint in power before they were ousted by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.
Jalal is the husband of one of the country's first female presidential candidates, Masooda Jalal, who ran against former President Hamid Karzai in 2004.
The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August ahead of America's chaotic Aug. 31 departure after nearly 20 years of war. The militant guerrillas-turned-rulers previously held power from 1996-2001.
Quote of the Day
The bourgeois produces the Bolshevist, inevitably as every half-truth at length produces the contradiction of itself in the opposite half-truth.
Recent Comments
The average American has no idea how uncomfortable a full adult diaper can be. Comon man, cut this dogface pony soldier some slack!
Reminds me of that one series of articles for the video game shadow of the colossus... Sott posted a couple of the articles from the viral...
How AmeriKan Idiots can't see that this IS the hallmark of Team FUKUSraHell/CIA/Mossad, etc. simply because of how it's been done is pathetic. Cui...
Jamie Fly, the current head of Radio Free Europe (RFE/RL), is a partner at West Executive Advisors founded by Sec of State Antony Blinken. Both...
There’s a difference between knowing and thinking Mr Hausle, so calm yourself lest you miss what I’ve written.