© AFP / William West



"Three million doses [will be] available over January and two million over the course of the next two weeks," he said.

A huge crowd marched through Melbourne to protest the vaccination of 5 to 11-year-oldsDespite the rainy weather, the 'Save Our Children' protest attracted a huge crowd in the central business district in the capital of the state of Victoria.People arrived outside the heavily guarded Parliament House to express their outrage over the vaccination of children, which kicks off across Australia on Monday.Demonstrators carried signs reading: "Leave our children alone," "Hands off our kids," and "Stop poisoning our children."They then marched from the parliament building to Alexandra Gardens, chanting: "Save our children" and "No more mandates" to the sound of drums.The rally went on peacefully. Law enforcement said the "highly visible police presence" caused the protesters to refrain from any provocative actions.Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia has enough vaccines for the 2.3 million children in the age group, despite earlier concerns that there would not be enough.