And, for all the latest on Australian medical tyranny and more, it's imperative you go to Cazzfiles.com. The talks from "The 2018 Sydney Vaccination Conference - The Censorship of the Vaccination Debate in Australia" are now posted there (see here and here).
Out of the ashes of government tyranny comes a solution.
In the Australian state of Queensland, childcare facilities can refuse to allow unvaccinated children to attend, so...
Parents there have formed their own community, which has already grown to 800 members. As ABC (Australia) reports:
"Sunshine Coast vaccine refuser and leader of the Natural Immunity Community, Allona Lahn, said her anti-vaccine network had grown to 800 members and was becoming stronger since the regulations were introduced."This is decentralization par excellence.
"'Out of sheer necessity we've created a community base to support families - we've had no choice other than to start our own social services'."
"Ms Lahn said the network with like-minded families included their own childcare, schools and health services away from the mainstream."
"'We organise group childcare arrangements and we're now devising our own combined homeschooling system,' she said."
"'We use health practitioners within the anti-vaccine networks around Australia and 'anti-vaccination-friendly' doctors in the community'."
"Ms Lahn said network members were turning away from mainstream health services because they faced intimidation and coercion."
If like-minded parents in other countries take notice and launch their own communities, who knows how strong this movement could become?
Islands of resistance -but more than that. New answers, new strategies, new victories. And ongoing proof that parents can raise healthy children without vaccinations.
That proof is the dagger to the incessant lies about vaccines being absolutely necessary. Mainstream media promote those lies day and night-but the truth is, parents can and do raise unvaccinated children with strong immune systems, which is the natural defense against harm from disease.
The medical establishment has done NO proper, long-term studies comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children's health outcomes. And the real reason is: they don't want to face the results of such studies. They rightly fear the facts that would emerge.
I'm sure Allona Lahn, the leader of the Queensland network, doesn't think of herself as a hero. She's just doing what she knows is right, and she and her compatriot parents are, above all, protecting their children from the well-established toxic effects of vaccines. But she is a hero.
Every aware parent should salute her.
(To read about Jon's mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)
The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. He maintains a consulting practice for private clients, the purpose of which is the expansion of personal creative power. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has delivered lectures and seminars on global politics, health, logic, and creative power to audiences around the world. You can sign up for his free NoMoreFakeNews emails here or his free OutsideTheRealityMachine emails here.
Comment: And boy do they have their work cut out for them: