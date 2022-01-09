As strong gusts persist and plow operators clear drifts, the snow continues to drift behind them, officials report.

Powerful winds during and since the significant snowfall over the last week in Rocky Mountain National Park have resulted in six to 12-foot snow drifts in the area, according to officials."This morning, snow and wind at higher elevations are again hampering efforts," said Management Specialist and Public Affairs Officer for the park, Kyle Patterson on Saturday in an email."Park snowplow operators are encountering drifts from 6 to 12 feet along sections of park roads above 8,500 feet.