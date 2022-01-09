Srinagar- The heavy snowfall across the Valley has caused massive damage to the power infrastructure, including electricity transformers as well as 11 kilowatt feeders.

Heavy snowfall hit plains and upper reaches of Indian-controlled Kashmir, leading to the closure of roads and cancellation of flights, officials said on Saturday.

The snowfall began Friday afternoon and was intermittently going on.

"It (snowfall) began yesterday and by the night everything was under a thick white layer. After that, it stopped and today morning resumed again. Even now it is going on," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official in Srinagar said. "There is a possibility of more snow in the region due to Western Disturbance."

A spokesman of the disaster management department said plains, as well as upper reaches in districts, have received heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of inter-district roads.

"Reports of heavy snowfall are pouring in from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Budgam and Ganderbal. Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, also recorded snow," the spokesman said. "At many places in Kulgam, Anantnag and Kishtwar, the depth of snow is over 2 to 3 feet."



The accumulation of snow has disrupted traffic on roads and damaged the transmission lines, which caused power outage in some areas.

Authorities said traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway has been suspended in wake of the fresh accumulation of snow in many places, especially Banihal.

Meanwhile, the aerial connectivity to Srinagar and outside has been badly hit. All routine flights at the Srinagar international airport were cancelled on Saturday due to the inclement weather and poor visibility.

"All flights scheduled today from Srinagar have been delayed or rescheduled due to bad weather," an official at the airport said.

Local authorities have also suspended the domestic rail service in the wake of snowfall as the track remains covered under snow.

Authorities have issued an avalanche warning for people inhabiting upper reaches and areas close to the Line of Control (LoC).

People in the snowbound areas were urged to take precautions and not to venture on steep slopes during the next 48 hours.