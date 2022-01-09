Puppet Masters
Saudi Princess Basmah & daughter freed after three years in jail without charge or trial
Middle East Eye
Sun, 09 Jan 2022 18:47 UTC
Alqst for Human Rights, in a post to Twitter on Saturday, said Princess Basmah "and her daughter Suhoud... have been released".
Princess Basmah is a member of the Saudi royal family long seen as a proponent of women's rights and a constitutional monarchy. She had been detained since March 2019.
Denied medical care
In April 2020, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were implored to release her on health grounds.
"She was denied the medical care she needed for a potentially life threatening condition," Alqst said in Saturday's post. "At no point during her detention has any charge been levelled against her."
Saudi officials were not immediately available to comment on the case.
Princess Basmah was arrested shortly before a planned trip to Switzerland for medical treatment, according to a source close to the family.
The nature of her illness has never been disclosed.
In July, representatives of the family of Princess Basmah filed an appeal with UN experts at the Human Rights Council requesting that the world body intervene in her case and alleging that her treatment "may amount to torture".
'An outspoken critic'
Prince Mohammed has overseen a reform drive since he was appointed by his father King Salman in June 2017 at the expense of the previously designated heir to the throne, Mohammed bin Nayef.
Reforms have included lifting a decades-long ban on women driving and the easing of so-called "guardianship" rules that give men arbitrary authority over female relatives.
But Saudi authorities have also cracked down on dissidents and even potential opponents, ranging from preachers to women's rights activists, even royals.
Princess Basmah was kept in Al-Ha'ir prison, where numerous other political detainees have been held.
In written testimony to the United Nations in 2020, seen by AFP, her family said her detention was likely due in large part to her "record as an outspoken critic of abuses".
She has also been deemed an ally of Mohammed bin Nayef, the written testimony added.
In November 2017, a vast anti-corruption campaign saw Riyadh's luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel serve for three months as a de facto detention centre for dozens of princes and senior officials suspected of graft or disloyalty.
In March 2020, the royal guard arrested King Salman's brother and nephew, accusing them of fomenting a coup against Prince Mohammed, according to several sources.
Comment: The case bears a number of similarities to the kidnap, detention and drugging of two other princesses who were critical of their 'evil' father, the ruler of Dubai.
See also:
- Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife & friends using Israeli Pegasus spyware amidst custody battle, high court judge finds
- Saudi princess allegedly 'abuses' Paris decorator, threatens 'kill the worthless dog' - man files complaint
- Hundreds of maids ready to escape abusive employees in Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Arabia begins 'terrorism' trial of women's rights activist
Reader Comments
It was the singer herself who made the announcement of the tragedy, via Twitter. The boy had disappeared a few days ago from the city of Tallaght, where he resided with his mother. The appeal of the same, which asked, again via Twitter, to her son to report to the police was null and void.According to the singer's own words, the hypothesis of a suicide at the base of the tragedy that struck the 17-year-old son of the Irish singer Sinead O'Connor is becoming more and more concrete.
RC