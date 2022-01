Some major American cities are experiencing a "bomb cyclone" snowstorm, including New York City."Upwards of six inches of snow has reportedly hit the Big Apple according to Accuweather.com, with plenty of commuters having to contend with delays and disruptions on Friday morning," the Independent reported Some areas were expected to be hit with a burst of one to two inches of snow an hour as the storm heads northward.Meanwhile, Jonathan Porter, who is AccuWeather's chief meteorologist, suggested citizens in locations under an intense snow band may face a "nightmare" commute.Today reported that coast to coast, nearly 80 million people were under winter weather alerts. Video footage showed conditions in different areas on the East Coast:, according to Fox 13."The major route across Washington's Cascades — I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass — closed Thursday due to avalanche danger, heavy snow and low visibility. Stevens Pass on U.S. 2, White Pass on U.S. 12 and Blewett Pass on U.S. 97 also closed Thursday," the outlet stated.In a social media post, the National Weather Service said a final storm system would move over the Northwest carrying heavy rains and mountain snow before the area felt relief over the weekend:the Independent report said.Snow due to the storm fell on Tennessee and North Carolina a few days ago, however, the front has since moved in a north-westerly direction. Washington, DC, may also see up to three inches of snowfall on Friday.