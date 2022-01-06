© Yui Mok/PA/Scott Barbour/Getty Images/KJN



During Tony Blair's time in office, Downing Street allegedly ordered former defence secretary Geoff Hoon toHoon makes the bombshell claim in a new memoir.In disclosures that have boosted ongoing attempts to strip the former prime minister of his recently conferred knighthood,When reports of the allegation first surfaced in 2015, they were dismissed by Blair as "nonsense." But Hoon has resurrected the claim in a tell-all book, titled 'See How They Run', according to the Daily Mail. The paper said Hoon has provided details of a "cover-up" at Downing Street.The former Labour minister said he was sent a copy of the "very long and very detailed legal opinion," written by then-Attorney General Peter Goldsmith, "under conditions of considerable secrecy" and told he should "not discuss its contents with anyone else."Describing it as "not an easy read," Hoon said he "came to the view" after several readings that the memo was "not exactly the ringing endorsement" of the war effort that the British government and military chiefs had hoped for. Goldsmith had apparently written thatHe noted that the document is "probably still there."While Blair has yet to comment,telling the Daily Mail that, at Goldsmith's request, he had asked the former defence secretary to "destroy" a separate "minute" on the legality of the invasion that had been sent months earlier.The explosive claims come as over 750,000 people have signed an online petition to strip Blair of his knighthood. Anti-war activists have long accused Blair of war crimes for sending British troops into Iraq and Afghanistan.