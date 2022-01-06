Puppet Masters
Ex-defence minister told to 'burn' secret Iraq war memo
RT
Thu, 06 Jan 2022 05:55 UTC
In disclosures that have boosted ongoing attempts to strip the former prime minister of his recently conferred knighthood, Hoon reportedly revealed that Blair's chief of staff Jonathan Powell had instructed him "in no uncertain terms" to destroy the legal document.
When reports of the allegation first surfaced in 2015, they were dismissed by Blair as "nonsense." But Hoon has resurrected the claim in a tell-all book, titled 'See How They Run', according to the Daily Mail. The paper said Hoon has provided details of a "cover-up" at Downing Street.
The former Labour minister said he was sent a copy of the "very long and very detailed legal opinion," written by then-Attorney General Peter Goldsmith, "under conditions of considerable secrecy" and told he should "not discuss its contents with anyone else."
Describing it as "not an easy read," Hoon said he "came to the view" after several readings that the memo was "not exactly the ringing endorsement" of the war effort that the British government and military chiefs had hoped for. Goldsmith had apparently written that the invasion would be lawful only if Blair believed it was in the UK's national interest.
However, Hoon said he and Watkins defied the order and decided to lock the memo in a safe at the Ministry of Defence instead. He noted that the document is "probably still there."
While Blair has yet to comment, Powell has denied ordering Hoon to burn the memo, telling the Daily Mail that, at Goldsmith's request, he had asked the former defence secretary to "destroy" a separate "minute" on the legality of the invasion that had been sent months earlier.
The explosive claims come as over 750,000 people have signed an online petition to strip Blair of his knighthood. Anti-war activists have long accused Blair of war crimes for sending British troops into Iraq and Afghanistan.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Covid-19 has eerie parallels to 'V for Vendetta'
- Ex-defence minister told to 'burn' secret Iraq war memo
- Denmark health chief says Omicron is bringing about the END of the pandemic and 'we will have our normal lives back in two months'
- Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
- Alvin Bragg's psychotic policies are a gift to the GOP
- While Americans slept, World Atlantic transported a full flight of illegal immigrants from El Paso to Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Microclots: the key to long Covid?
- Researchers find that goldfish can learn how to drive
- Dems whipping up J6 hysteria to avoid accountability for rigging the 2020 election
- Out of touch: Pope Francis calls those who keep pets instead of having children 'selfish'
- Italy to require all residents 50 and older to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or potentially face monthly penalties
- Best of the Web: Steppe on Fire: Kazakhstan's Color Revolution
- Stefanik rips Pelosi on eve of Jan. 6 anniversary: Speaker 'bears responsibility' for riot
- Two juvenile deep-sea oarfish wash ashore in Ormoc City, Philippines
- Multiculturalism as tool of the psychorium
- Ooops: Mafia boss caught after 20 years following Google Maps blunder
- Strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Nicaragua
- Biden lies (again) that COVID-19 is 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' as vaxxed are catching, spreading Omicron
- Covid crackdown: Manila authorities confine 14 million unvaxxed citizens to their homes
- Texas Gov. Abbott to sue Biden admin over vaccine mandate for National Guard
- Covid-19 has eerie parallels to 'V for Vendetta'
- Ex-defence minister told to 'burn' secret Iraq war memo
- Denmark health chief says Omicron is bringing about the END of the pandemic and 'we will have our normal lives back in two months'
- Mayo Clinic fires 700 workers who failed to comply with Covid vaccine mandate
- Dems whipping up J6 hysteria to avoid accountability for rigging the 2020 election
- Italy to require all residents 50 and older to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or potentially face monthly penalties
- Best of the Web: Steppe on Fire: Kazakhstan's Color Revolution
- Stefanik rips Pelosi on eve of Jan. 6 anniversary: Speaker 'bears responsibility' for riot
- Multiculturalism as tool of the psychorium
- Biden lies (again) that COVID-19 is 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' as vaxxed are catching, spreading Omicron
- French lawmakers approve 'vaccine passes'
- Kazakhstan's escalation timeline: Airport takeover, palace fire & promise of 'tough' response
- Best of the Web: Forecast 2022 — Dumpster Fire Blazing on the Frontier of a Dark Age
- Pelosi accused of obstructing access to Jan. 6 records
- Best of the Web: Kazakhstan government resigns amid rare outbreak of protests over rising fuel prices, CSTO deploys peacekeepers citing "outside interference" - UPDATES
- Harris aide to become Black Caucus executive director
- Macron's vow to 'piss off' the unvaccinated sparks outrage
- Mexico president says he urged Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange, repeats asylum offer
- FLCCC Lawyer to NY Attorney General: Your overreach is showing...badly
- Levin calls for Schiff to be disbarred over doctored J6 Committee text messages
- Alvin Bragg's psychotic policies are a gift to the GOP
- While Americans slept, World Atlantic transported a full flight of illegal immigrants from El Paso to Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Out of touch: Pope Francis calls those who keep pets instead of having children 'selfish'
- Ooops: Mafia boss caught after 20 years following Google Maps blunder
- Covid crackdown: Manila authorities confine 14 million unvaxxed citizens to their homes
- Texas Gov. Abbott to sue Biden admin over vaccine mandate for National Guard
- Biological sex is being redefined to subvert society
- Woke Arizona State University students accuse college of 'persecuting' THEM after they were reprimanded for making two white students leave multicultural space
- French launch terror probe over blast in Saudi Arabia that targeted a Dakar rally car
- Chicago schools scrap classes after union backs remote learning because of COVID-19 surge
- Scotland newspaper pitches Covid-19 'internment camps'
- Unvaccinated to be banned from booze and marijuana in Canada - media
- China locks down city of 1.2M after three virus cases
- Manhattan DA closes probe into nursing home deaths without charging Cuomo: attorney
- 2022: Public schools continue to shed students as homeschooling surges
- Manhattan DA to stop seeking prison sentences in slew of criminal cases
- CDC: Omicron now 95 percent of new US COVID-19 cases
- Almost 50% of trans inmates in US federal custody for sex offences
- Key suspect in assassination of Haitian President arrested in Miami
- Australia's meat industry warns food shortages imminent due to lockdown's forced isolation restrictions
- A brief history of time
- Belgium complicit in killing of popular African leader Prince Louis Rwagasore, book claims
- Arctic hunter-gatherers were advanced ironworkers more than 2,000 years ago
- Ancient petroglyphs in Iran on the verge of destruction
- US intelligence errors helped build myth of Nazi Alpine redoubt, says historian with access to classified records
- Bronze Age settlement found under Roman bath complex at Corinth reveals spectacular finds
- New report - CIA experimented on hundreds of orphaned Danish children
- Skeleton of young man killed by tsunami caused by eruption of Thera 3,600 years ago found on Turkish coast
- Nits on 1,700 year old Andes mummies shed light on Amazonian ancestry, links with South America's founding lineage
- 7,000-year-old evidence of social beer consumption earliest ever found in the Levant
- Mummy of pharaoh Amenhotep I digitally unwrapped
- 8,500-year-old marble statuette found in central Turkey
- Bonnie Prince Charlie and Jacobites were no failures, historian insists
- 'Previously unknown massacres': Why is Israel allowed to own Palestinian history?
- Declassified documents show how US lied to Russia about NATO in 1990s
- Viking-era Afro-Eurasian trade networks pushed back as far as 750CE with new dating technique
- Intriguing insights of world's oldest family tree revealed in DNA study of Neolithic mound burial in Britain
- Elamite clay tablet unearthed in mysterious Iranian 'Burnt City'
- Five ice-age mammoths with evidence of butchery unearthed in England, roamed the country 220,000 years ago
- Is the Eye of the Sahara 'the Lost City of Atlantis'?
- Researchers find that goldfish can learn how to drive
- Science is in trouble
- Gravitational action of sun and moon influences behavior of animals and plants - study
- Asteroid the size of two Empire State Buildings approaching Earth
- Bacterial Flagellum Demonstrates the Explanatory and Predictive Power of Engineering Models
- Is math a fundamental part of Nature, not something humans came up with?
- Geek fun: The physics of Wile E. Coyote's 10 billion-volt electromagnet
- Not as simple as thought: How bacteria form membrane vesicles
- Long periods of time in space can lead to declining mental health
- MIB Neuralizer already exist!
- Tumblr hits users with new censorship rules
- Astronomers capture black hole eruption spanning 16 times the full Moon in the sky
- Nimble Chinese satellite grabs hi-res images of US city in seconds
- Chinese scientists develop AI 'prosecutor' that can press its own charges
- Paralyzed man with brain chip posts 'first direct-thought' tweet
- Engineering models do a better job of explaining Nature
- FAA issues expanded safety warning about 5G rollout over 'numerous' safety concerns
- Magnetic field generated by a tsunami can be detected minutes before changes in sea level
- Exquisitely preserved embryo found inside fossilized dinosaur egg
- Air bubbles in Antarctic ice point to cause of oxygen decline
- Two juvenile deep-sea oarfish wash ashore in Ormoc City, Philippines
- Strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Nicaragua
- Extreme cold too much for city's 'snow fighters' in Fort St. John, British Columbia
- Southeast Alaska's ever-deepening snow: 'a real problem and a real hassle'
- Mt. Bachelor in Oregon sets snowfall record (nearly 5 feet in 72 hours)
- Signs and Portents: Villagers flock to see two-headed calf in southern India
- Two lightning strikes kill 5 in Tanzania - one bolt killing 4 children
- Flash floods hit Iran's southern region, relief operations underway in 87 Iranian cities - at least 8 dead
- At least 10 fatalities from snowfall, flooding reported across Afghanistan
- Army steps in to help flood affectees as heavy rains wreak havoc in Balochistan, Pakistan
- Diver killed in crocodile attack at beach in Colombo, Sri Lanka
- Tens of thousands of dead starfish wash up on coast in Pembrokeshire, Wales - 'I have never seen something like this before'
- Humpback whale washes ashore along Tajiguas Beach, California
- 3 Beaked whales wash ashore in Port Macquarie, Australia
- Strong mag. 6.0 earthquake - Banda Sea, Indonesia
- Indonesia - Floods affect over 67,000 in Sumatra, 1 dead in Aceh
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2021 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Best of the Web: Tahoe sets new December snowfall record with nearly 18 feet of powder - the most in 142 years
- Snow falls in Florida — yes, Florida — in rare cold snap
- Leaving on a jet plane? U.S. air travel nightmare continues - 5,000 flights canceled
- NASA says Pittsburgh New Year's Day meteor explosion equivalent to 30 tonnes of TNT
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Austria, Germany and Switzerland on January 3
- Meteor fireball over Texas on January 4
- Meteor fireball over Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska on January 2
- Meteor fireball over Germany and other countries on January 1
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on December 31
- Meteor fireball over Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on December 30
- Giant meteor fireball caught on ring camera in Billings, Montana on December 21
- Meteor fireball over Victoria, Australia on December 20
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and New York on December 27
- Meteor fireball seen over England on December 14
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over South Carolina and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia on December 17
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Slovenia on December 21
- Meteor fireball over Brunei on December 16
- Meteor fireball over the north of Spain (Dec. 15)
- Spectacular meteor fireball over the Mediterranean sea (Dec 14)
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and Washington on December 14
- Microclots: the key to long Covid?
- Research shows over 70s 10 times less likely to die from Covid than last year & kids don't need vaccines
- Immune system can fight Omicron, says new study
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Transhumanist Agenda
- 'Flurona': Israel records its first case of patient with COVID and flu at same time
- Scotland reveals how many Omicron patients needed intensive care
- Whistleblower reports several new cases of 'mysterious' New Brunswick neurological illness, this time detected in caretakers of the sufferers
- Australia's TGA evaluation report of the Pfizer vaccine
- Covid-19 exacerbates kidney problems for those with multiple comorbidities
- Omicron Variant Sends Vaccine Makers' Stocks Soaring, as VAERS Data Show 913,000 Reported Adverse Events After COVID Vaccines
- Massive new bird flu outbreak could be 2022's deadly pandemic
- High-sucrose diet during adolescence may contribute to pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia
- Best of the Web: As three more studies show NEGATIVE vaccine effectiveness, when will health authorities face up to what the data is telling us?
- Stop panicking: You are a third less likely to catch Covid this Christmas than last Christmas and 80% less likely to die from it
- Omicron variant could boost immunity against Delta and eventually displace it: study
- Scientists discover new muscle layer in the human jaw
- 'Tis the Season to be Tested?
- UK data shows vaccine effectiveness drops to minus-75% in 18-29 years-olds
- Lockdown policies and mask mandates linked with lower IQ in children
- Fauci says Covid cases will go much higher as omicron spread continues, warns against getting complacent
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
Manchester M60 Ring Road, northern England
Quote of the Day
War is God's way of teaching Americans geography.
- Ambrose Bierce
Recent Comments
The man has no business telling people anything about kids. Period.
There is going to be a whole generation of "journalists" who do nothing but write about the ScamDemic™...that will look good on your CV LOL
Macron (France), Trudeau (Canada), and Ardern (NZ) are pushing the "vax passports" to force everyone to submit to the experimental jabs which do...
Yet more predictive programming. Great film though.
SOTT Troll Patrol: ShaunaManuel is prostituting her mother online. :O R.C.
Comment: See also: