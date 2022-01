has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment of more than three months

has been censured or struck off by the relevant regulatory authority or professional body, for actions or failures to act, especially which are directly relevant to the granting of the honour

has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence covered by the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (England and Wales), Sexual Offences Order 2008 (Northern Ireland) or Sexual Offences Act 2009 (Scotland)

has been found to have committed a sexual act which is listed in the acts above following a "trial of the facts"

A petition to have Tony Blair stripped of his knighthood is rapidly gathering support.The former Labour prime minister was given the highest ranking of knighthood in the New Year's honours list by the Queen.By Saturday afternoon, more than 12,000 people had put their names on the petition. By Sunday morning, more than 10 times that number had pledged their support,It is rare for a person to be stripped of any honours, but it is not unheard of. In 2012, former Royal Bank of Scotland boss Fred Goodwin had his knighthood removed after his mismanagement of the bank saw it need a £45 billion taxpayers bailout.The process to remove an honour begins when someone contacts the Cabinet Office outlining their complaint. That is then passed on to the "Forfeiture Committee", which is chaired by the permanent Treasury secretary Sir Tom Scholar, has a majority of independent members, and meets as required.The committee then considers whether the holder of an honour "has brought the honours system into disrepute", according to the UK Government website Examples of transgressions which could see honours revoke include, but are not limited to, if an individual:The committee makes its recommendation to the Prime Minister, who passes them on to the Queen. She will then act to remove the honour.