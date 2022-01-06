If the rhetorical strategy being promoted is one that no self-respecting ethnic majority can be seriously expected to endorse, then we know that what we are witnessing is a tool of the psychorium at work.

Welcome back from the holidays, everyone. And The Circulation of Elites is back on the job! Just a short post, to gradually ease you back into the groove. I thought a good place to start with the new year was to pick up where we left off in the old year: the psychorium.As I discussed in the earlier post However, when neither the clinically normal, nor non-ideologically possessed, are looking so closely the concept's promoters flood back over the bailey, where the term's real meaning is revealed. For, down in the bailey, multiculturalism is revealed not as the expression of a multiethnic society, as such societies have existed all through history. Instead,This cleverly framed agenda operates on multiple levels. First, since a cohesive, well integrated society would experience little justification for the invasive social engineering and bureaucratic paternalism of the managerial class' administrative state, an intervention that promotes, and subsidizes, perceptions of differing ethic identities and interests mitigates the dangers to that agenda which effective assimilation would pose. Additionally, once this intervention (pretty much) inevitably gives rise to ethnic conflict, and the generation of ethnically serve-serving grievances, these sociological and/or historical contestations can be framed as the social ills that require the social engineering intervention of the administrative state's bureaucratic paternalism, and thereby legitimizes the raison d'être of the managerial class and its distinctive form of rationalized rule. 1 Of course these managerial class strategies do not discount the prospect of there being legitimate grounds for such ethnic tensions. The tell of the managerial class' agenda is the rhetorical strategy offered in response to such potential conflict. Is it something the majority group can be expected to take seriously? Such as requiring the majority to step away from positions of power, allowing minority groups, ethnic or otherwise, to take control of society; pay bottomless reparations for long past injustices (real and/or imagined); or passively stand by as immigration policies are demographically rigged against their majority status within their homeland?AndThat is always the end game of those perpetuating the psychorium. 1 For elaboration of all these concepts, and their implications, see McConkey, The Managerial Class on Trial