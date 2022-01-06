At least five people, including four children, have been killed by lightning strike in Tanzania's western district of Kibondo in Kigoma region.Manyama urged parents and guardians not to allow their children to play under trees during the ongoing rains to avoid being hit by lightning.January 06, (THEWILL) - At least five people, including four children, have been killed by lightning strike in Tanzania's western district of Kibondo in Kigoma region.A statement on Wednesday by the Kigoma regional Police Commander, James Manyama, said the four children were hit by lightning on Tuesday at 6 p.m. local time in Kibuye village."All the four children who were playing under a mango tree were from different families," Manyama told a press conference.The fifth victim, a woman, was struck by lightning at her farm on Tuesday evening.Manyama urged parents and guardians not to allow their children to play under trees during the ongoing rains to avoid being hit by lightning.