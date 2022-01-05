Based on reports, around 10 people have died and more than 30 others have been injured in avalanches and weather-related accidents in Badakhsan, Bamyan, Nimroz, Farah, Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.Meanwhile, the Salang Pass Protection Department says that heavy snowfall in the south of Salang has closed the Kabul-North highway, and in the past 24 hours, this route has been opened only Intermittently to the traffic.In the meantime, several traffic incidents have also been reported as a result of snowfall and flooding in Faryab, Laghman, Bamyan and Jawzjan provinces, leaving around 10 people dead and 33 injured."We have ordered our teams to provide services for those who have been affected by floods and snowfall and to start operations to save people's lives as soon as possible," said Maulvi Enayatullah, deputy minister of disaster management.The National Environmental Protection Agency issued a statement urging people to dig wells to replenish groundwater, and to use snow to refill their wells.