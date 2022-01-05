ocasio cortez drag queen party miami no mask
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen hugging a drag performer onstage at a Miami outdoors event hosted by Billy Porter
While her home state New York crumbles under COVID tyranny and socialist policies

Democrat-Socialist Representative from New York, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is still enjoying herself in Florida while her state crumbles under high crime, totalitarian COVID mandates, high unemployment, and loss of jobs. This time 'AOC' was spotted at a drag queen event.

The Daily Mail reported:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has long been an advocate for mask-wearing during the pandemic was spotted partying in Miami on Sunday without a face covering altogether as she socialized with actor Billy Porter.

The New York congresswoman who has been in Miami since before the new year, appeared to be continuing her vacation in the Sunshine State at a packed drag bar event in the city.

In a short clip posted to social media, Ocasio-Cortez could be seen waving to other bargoers to cheers and applause while being introduced on stage by the MC of the 'drag brunch' event.
Someone captured this bizarre experience on video.

Earlier this week AOC was seen out with her boyfriend in Miami who was wearing bizarre sandals.
AOC chilling with the boyfriend in the free state of Florida during the Christmas holiday as New York sees record surge in Covid-19 cases.
This is the Democrats' top politician.