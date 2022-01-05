© Stringer / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Flights to Kazakhstan are being cancelled after Almaty International Airport, the country's busiest, was reportedly seized by protesters, on Wednesday, amidWhile no visual evidence was immediately available from the airport due to, locally-sourced Telegram news channel Orda cited the airport's press service as confirming they were no longer in control of the location.It claimed the media team had confirmed the seizure of the building by some "45 invaders." but that there were no passengers in the terminal at the time.Earlier, there had been reports that the Kazakh Army was protecting the airport's perimeter, and footage of an alleged military cordon has been shared online. However, Orda sources reported that the military has since left the scene, and that the airport's employees evacuated all remaining passengers. Staff are also said to have been evacuated to safety.The Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot, Belarusian carrier Belavia, and several other airlines cancelled flights to Almaty on Wednesday.Online radar applications are showing that airlines travelling to Almaty are now being diverted away, with a Rossiya plane from Moscow changing course into Uzbekistan's airspace and an Air Astana flight from Turkey rerouting away from the Kazakh city."As the head of state and from now on as the chief of the Security Council, I intend to act as tough as possible," Tokayev declared, confirming he'd taken over the body that advises the government on military and law enforcement matters, which until now had been formally headed by former president Nursultan Nazarbayev.